Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,511 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $74,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dorman Products by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.