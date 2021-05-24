Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 335,148 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 335,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of SLM worth $70,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $54,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

