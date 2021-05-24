Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 83,158 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Twilio worth $69,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $4,450,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 7,274.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Twilio by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $314.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,007 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

