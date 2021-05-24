Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,897 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,759,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.03% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $73,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

FCF stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

