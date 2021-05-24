DMarket Trading Down 0.1% This Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001933 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $41.08 million and $68,375.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00950021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.98 or 0.09765848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085141 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

