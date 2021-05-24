Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 81,052 shares.The stock last traded at $52.79 and had previously closed at $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,510,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

