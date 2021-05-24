Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post sales of $276.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.35 million and the lowest is $273.91 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $246.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.93. 255,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

