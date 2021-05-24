Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,673 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.55. 11,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,994. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

