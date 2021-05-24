Doliver Advisors LP Invests $2.16 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

