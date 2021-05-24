Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 4,918 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.65. 19,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,565. Accenture plc has a one year low of $191.13 and a one year high of $294.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.10 and a 200 day moving average of $262.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

