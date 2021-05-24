Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $205.04 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.