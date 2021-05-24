Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar reported a year-over-year decline in first-quarter 2021 revenues due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe winter weather. However, the company reported adjusted earnings per share in contrast to the prior-year quarter’s loss. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. It expects strong second half results driven by price hikes and strong volume in paper and pulp. The pulp business is gaining on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. Demand in paper business will pick up as schools and offices open. Domtar’s efforts to lower costs and maximize productivity will help negate the impact of higher input and maintenance costs. Further, the company’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to earnings.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth about $59,015,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth $21,257,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

