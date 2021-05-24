DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 8,000,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $137.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

