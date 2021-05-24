Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.14

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 11778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 181.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.