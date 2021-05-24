Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 115,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 186,219 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,643,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,110,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

