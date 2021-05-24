DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of DITHF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 9,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.