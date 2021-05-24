Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock worth $1,224,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

