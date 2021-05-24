Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.65.

Shares of DPM opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.59. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$10.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

