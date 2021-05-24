Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 36.3% Lower This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $44.89 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.59 or 0.00903810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.03 or 0.09202598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082856 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,163,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

