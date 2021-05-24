Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

