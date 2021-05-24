Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.52.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

