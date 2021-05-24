Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $188.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

