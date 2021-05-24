Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $367.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.