Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $249.95 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

