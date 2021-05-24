Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $316.23 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

