Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $81.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $81.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

