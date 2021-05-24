Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $144.42 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $153.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

