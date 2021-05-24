easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Neutral Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 974.60 ($12.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,007.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 880.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

