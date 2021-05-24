Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.74

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.74 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.76), with a volume of 80431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.44.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

In other Ebiquity news, insider Richard Nichols bought 100,000 shares of Ebiquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.