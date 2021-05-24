EDUCare (EKT) Price Tops $0.0080

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.81 million and $3.18 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00990906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.45 or 0.10783980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00085859 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

