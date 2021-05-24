Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

ELAN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. 7,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

