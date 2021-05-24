Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $140.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

