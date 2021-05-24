Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 9.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 56,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.0% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.81. 271,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock valued at $555,164,524. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.