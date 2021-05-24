Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,417. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

