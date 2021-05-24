Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,401 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.