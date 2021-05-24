Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 454,056 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,032. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

