Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $818,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,970. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

