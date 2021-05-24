Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 34,384 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $120,000.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,723.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.73.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

