Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $6.09 on Monday. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 134,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

