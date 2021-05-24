Elrond Price Reaches $93.79 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $93.79 or 0.00246450 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $143.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00037667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005342 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,757,768 coins and its circulating supply is 17,505,508 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

