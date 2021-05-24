Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $97.38 on Monday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

