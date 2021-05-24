Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

