Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Dale Mah Sells 10,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,175.10.

Dale Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Dale Mah sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

EDR traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 39.21. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.63.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

