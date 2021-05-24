Endor Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $811,378.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $73.57 million and $811,378.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00465807 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00115878 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001549 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

