EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $92.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.78. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 307.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 61.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 126,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.