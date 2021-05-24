EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 1.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 7.18% of EnLink Midstream worth $150,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.52.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.