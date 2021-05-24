Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 960.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.33.

Shares of RNG opened at $250.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.72 and its 200-day moving average is $339.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

