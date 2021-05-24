Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.63 Million Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 13.89% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

FAAR opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

