Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

LSTR opened at $167.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

