EOS (EOS) Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00013436 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $5.01 billion and $3.34 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,828,383 coins and its circulating supply is 953,661,305 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.